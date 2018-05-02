With these 14 on fire events, extra fun is guaranteed this weekend.

Thursday

1- Shahira Wel Nas ElKhatira at Darb1718

In the framework of Mazzika x El Sat7, the indie music project Shahira Wel Nas ElKhatira will be performing at the roof of Darb1718.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/557849267929948/

2- The Black Spring and Thomas Sankara at NVIC

That’s a lecture by Dr. Amber Murrey (Sociology, AUC) and Professor Aziz Fall (McGill University in Canada) about the Life, Politics & Legacy of Thomas Sankara.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/792673137586677/

3- Amro and The Big Bang Boogie at CJC

It’s gonna be a riot this Thursday as Amro and The Big Bang Boogie celebrate their 3rd anniversary singing old school funk, pop and twist hits.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/202406720363850/

4- Trad Attack at El Genaina Theater

Trad Attack from Estonia has turned the Estonian music scene upside down by bringing traditional music to the big stages, building a modern world around its archaic sounds.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/2072005086408763/

5- Carlos & Los Latinos Band at Sufi Bookstore

A night of folk, Jazz, classics, oldies, native songs & even pop from all around the world, mostly Europe, the Mediterranean region & Latin America.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/433764387049775/

Friday

6- Cairo Flea Market @The Merryland Park

Hello City of the Sun! Cairo Flea Market is finally heading East. Double the excitement; this is the first market in Heliopolis, that will be held in celebration of the reopening of “The Merryland”.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/439460926476459/?active_tab=about

7- Maryam Saleh at El Genaina Theater

Upon popular demand, Egyptian singer and songwriter Maryam Saleh returns to El Genaina to present her songs from Mesh Baghanny and Halawella album.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/237689646781310/

8- Cap’n Hector’s Crew at The Tap Maadi

Cap’n Hector’s Crew is ready to blow-up guitars and microphones in a night where it’s acceptable to wear a bandana and do a knee slide across the dance floor.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/748639718678455/

9- Spring Affair at SASS Restaurant

Fashion Funds presents its annual Fashion Brunch with an array of local and international brands.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/436924913426376/

10- Hana Afifi & The Gang @Room Art Space

A heartwarming jazzy evening offering an eclectic mixture of English, Arabic and French songs.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/507507522984823/

Saturday

11- The Bucket List at Yellow Umbrella

This one is for the adventurers, travelers and the ones who like to explore and discover. Yellow Umbrella is hosting an event connecting the most inspiring travelers out there.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/1706262846134700/

12- Saturday Brunch n Chill at CJC 610

Feasting on their Brunch menu is the best treat you could give yourself, alongside with top-notch live music with up and coming singer Doaa El Sebaii & talented bassist Samer George.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/448577898931432/

13- Space and Yoga at Megawra

Get to understand more about Yoga, Sufism, energy of places and more alongside with Yoga practice that will elevate you and leave you in a state of harmony.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/160437391318075/

14- I Didn’t Know Cairo Was That Big at CILAS

What’s happening at Cairo’s second-hand clothes market?

Come watch a short documentary and discuss it at the Cairo Institute of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/873381186179579/