In an event held yesterday, OPPO, the selfie experts and leaders, celebrated the launch of the latest addition to the F series, the F7. Together with the first ever 25MP AI-powered front camera, Super Full Screen and glossy design, the F7 offers consumers a better user experience. Priced at 5,990, the OPPO F7 will be available in Solar Red, Moonlight Silver and Diamond Black. OPPO will also hit the market with F7 128GB edition in Solar Red and Diamond Black color priced at 7,690. The brand new F7 will be available first direct sales on May 7th.

