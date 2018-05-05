Fancy a nice meal in Ramadan? We got your back! One of the hardest decisions during that month is choosing a venue to have Iftar or Sohour. During the holy month, restaurants tend to underperform and many offer weird menus that don’t really do Ramadan justice.

But because you’re lucky, we’ve managed to take a sneak peak at your potential Iftar in each of the Nile Ritz-Carlton’s restaurants.

#1: Culina Restaurant

This one is for those who are about the whole experience and not just the food. You’ll have an amazing experience where you get to eat out from a selection of gourmet Arabian and international delicacies offered for the extensive Iftar buffet experience. You’ll get to have your main course after this interactive cooking and molecular gastronomy stations, which make Iftar way more fun!

#2: ‘Wust El Balad’ Ramadan Tent

Sohour is definitely 100 times better when coupled with a great view. This tent has an amazing view of the magnificent Egyptian Museum, where you can enjoy the food and the tasty shisha flavors. Of course, TV screens will take over the tent so guests can keep up with the season’s most popular series and TV shows. And if you’re not all about shows and series then we bet that you’ll enjoy the live entertainment and the amazing atmosphere, creating memories with your friends and family.

#3: Al Qahira’ and ‘Alf Leila Wa Leila’ Ballrooms

These two venues can accommodate a big group of friends or family; they are definitely the most suitable for huge gatherings during the holy month of Ramadan. You’ll get the chance to choose your meals from a delicious set menu for Sohour and Iftar buffets. The variety of food includes Arab dishes and a selection of beverages that definitely suit every taste. Once you get into the halls, you’ll feel like you are the star of your own show. The ambiance is amazing, with fancy decorations that lighten up the mood of the place. You’ll definitely enjoy your gathering while feeling special.

Do yourself a favor and don’t miss out on those delicious meals and the greatest atmosphere during the holy month of Ramadan.