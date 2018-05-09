Since Ahmed Malek is killing it in Egypt, he decided to make his own mark internationally! The 22 year old, rising star will play the lead role in director Patricia Chica’s coming-of-age drama ‘Montréal Girls’. Go Malek!

Patricia Chica is a Canadian film and television director, producer, writer, who won over 50 international awards in film making. And as soon as the director’s eyes landed on Malek, she knew he was the right actor for her new project.

“I went on a year-long quest searching for the right actor to play Basil (Makel’s character). Ahmed Malek is perfect for this role,” said Chica, who will provide more information about the project while in Cannes this year.

Malek is no stranger to international success. He and the whole cast of ‘Sheikh Jaskson’ have already broken many glass ceilings through the success of the movie, that premiered in Toronto and was selected as the Egyptian entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 90th Academy Awards, so hopefully this experience will be another triumph for Malek.

The movie plot revolves around Basil, an Egyptian student who got a medical school scholarship in Montréal. He might have had a chance to lead a peaceful life, if it wasn’t for his cousin, who introduced him to the action-packed nightlife of Montréal. Basil’s path shifted into a new one where he wished to become a poet. Along the way, three women crossed his journey and turned his life upside down.

The Egyptian part of the movie will be under the supervision of Film Clinic, the Cairo-based production company behind some of the freshest, boundary-pushing, Arab movies created recently, and who will be competing at Cannes this year.

Best of luck for Malek on this major project. You did us proud!