Anyone who knows how to cook understands that there is no hassle like Ramadan’s! Every day your mind will be busy chewing over what to cook for Iftar. To spare you this headache, at least partly, here are four easy recipes to help you prepare a quick Iftar for your family and friends. Bon appétit!

Tomato Soup with Parmesan and Croutons

Directions:

Cook the onions in the oil with ½ teaspoon salt in a large pot over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, 4 to 6 minutes. Add the tomatoes, chicken broth, and oregano. Simmer until it begins to thicken, 10 to 15 minutes. Transfer to a blender and puree until smooth. Top with the croutons and Parmesan before serving.

Ingredients:

2 onions, chopped

2 tablespoons olive oil

kosher salt

1 can whole peeled tomatoes, with juices

4 cups low-sodium chicken broth

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 cup croutons

2 ounces Parmesan, shredded

Spinach-Ravioli Lasagna

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375°. Chop spinach, and toss with Pesto in a medium bowl. Combine Alfredo sauce and vegetable broth. Spoon one-third of Alfredo sauce mixture (about 1/2 cup) into a lightly greased 2-qt. or 11- x 7-inch baking dish. Top with half of spinach mixture. Arrange half of ravioli in a single layer over spinach mixture. Repeat layers once. Top with remaining Alfredo sauce. Bake at 375° for 30 minutes. Remove from oven, and sprinkle with shredded cheese. Bake 5 minutes or until hot and bubbly. Garnish, if desired.

Ingredients:

1 (6-oz.) package fresh baby spinach, thoroughly washed

1/3 cup refrigerated Pesto sauce

1 jar Alfredo sauce, 1/4 cup vegetable broth*

1 package frozen cheese-filled ravioli (do not thaw)

1 cup shredded Italian six-cheese blend

Garnishes: chopped fresh basil, paprika

Chicken-and-Bean Slaw Warps

Directions:

Combine first 5 ingredients in a large bowl. Place 4 flour tortillas in a single layer on a baking sheet, and sprinkle evenly with half of the Cheddar cheese. Bake tortillas at 350° for 3 to 5 minutes or until cheese is melted. Repeat procedure with remaining tortillas and cheese. Top each tortilla evenly with chicken mixture. Roll up tightly, and wrap in parchment paper or secure with a wooden pick. Cut each tortilla in half. Serve immediately.

Ingredients:

3 cups chopped cooked chicken

1 1/2 cups shredded coleslaw mix with carrots

1 can black beans, drained and rinsed

1/2 cup chopped green onions

1/3 cup Ranch dressing

8 soft taco-size flour tortillas

1 1/2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese

Meatball SteW

Directions:

Bring first 8 ingredients to a boil in a large saucepan. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer for 10 minutes. Stir in meatballs; cover and simmer for 5 to 10 minutes or until vegetables are tender and meatballs are thoroughly heated.

Ingredients:

2 potatoes, cut into 1/2-inch cubes

1 small onion, chopped

1 can beef broth, undiluted

2 cans tomato sauce

1 1/4 cups water

1/2 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 package frozen mixed vegetables

3 dozen frozen meatballs