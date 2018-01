Amusement, good vibes, and yum-yum food, that’s in a few words how our day at Steigenberger Hotel El Tahrir was!

The day started off with a quick, though informative presentation about Steigenberger Hotels and Resorts, then a savory meal was awaiting us at Downtown Restaurant!

And because you should save the best for last, we closed the day with finger licking desert and some Shisha!

It was little bit of everything, and little bit more!