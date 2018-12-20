We’re certain that from only reading the title, you guys got a dozen flashbacks from the early 00s. From 2003 onwards, our lives were basically dominated by Star Academy’s greatness. Everybody in Egypt watched it; and have altogether waited for Friday’s prime religiously, to know which one of the nominees is going to leave for good.

Let alone the 24 hours channel that had all the juicy drama and even if many wouldn’t admit it, a lot of people secretly watched it and lived on the drama.

Also, since Mohamed Attia -the first ever Star Academy winner- is currently making a comeback album; we figured why not take a trip down memory lane and remind you of all the drama that went down?

1# Mohamed Attia Winning The First Season of Star Academy:

When it comes to Egyptians who are doing stuff abroad, their fellow Egyptians go as far as they can to support them; so needless to say, Egyptians literally started voting campaigns to help Attia win and that’s exactly what happened. What a proud moment that was Y’all!

Bonus point: Attia was basically the party animal of the academy. Take a look!

2# Zizi Adel, the fashionista – Star Academy 2

Do you guys remember Zizi? The other Egyptian pride we had back in Star Academy? What a voice this woman had! Also, everybody here in Egypt or there in the Academy loved her and her fashion sense! Do you remember?

ALSO, THIS HIT YOU GUYS!

3# Mohamed Kamah, Sally and Tina’s Love Triangle – Star Academy 4

Okay, we just know that the song just immediately got stuck in your head! Didn’t it? If not, don’t worry, we’ve got the video right here for you. The Love triangle between Kamah, Sally and Tina was basically what we were living for; do you guys remember in one of the evaluations when Kamah confessed his undying love to both of them, at the same time?

4# The Fady Andrawos and Hany Hussein – The ‘Who’s hotter?’ battle – Star Academy 3

Well hello, boys of the Academy! Remember when all Arab girls could talk about at that time was who would they rather marry, Fady or Hany? Still keeps us up at night, tbh! Having both of them nominated to leave at the same time was such a heartbreak! Don’t you girls agree?

5# Rakia and Fahd – Star Academy 3

And now for the happily-ever-after-couple of the Academy, Rakia, and Fahd! Do you guys remember when they were the relationship goals? Especially that their love story did not come to an end with their season and they actually made it official and got married afterward!

6# Merihan Hussein and the boys (Mostafa Mezher and Kowaider) – Star Academy 5

Here comes the Academy’s princess! Well, at least that’s what they used to call her! Merihan was the boys’ heartbreaker of the Academy as everyone was basically all over her; especially Mezher and Kowaider! However, it was all about fun and flirtations, unlike the Kamah-Sally-Tina love triangle! Do you guys remember all the crying when Mostafa was nominated and left? Same for Merihan!

7# Lara Scandar and Mohamed Bash – Star Academy 6

Who could ever forget the famous lovey dovy performances of Lara and Bash? And of course, everyone remembers the one that sparked lots of gossips and gave off their love story!

So, what did you guys think about this amazing trip down memory lane? Tell us who and what else you remember from the dreamy drama that was Star Academy!

PS. We apologize for the low-quality photos and videos, you guys these things are ancient; but we hope you enjoyed!