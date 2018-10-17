Twenty eight year old Executive Director of Operations & PR at Environ Adapt, Amr Fathy Mahrous, seems to have finally found a solution for the mounting garbage that’s been piling up on the streets of Cairo since forever.

Mahrous created an App called Dawar that enables you to take a photo of the dump, upload it to the server, and their team will have it removed as soon as possible. The GPS location along with the photo are sent to an authorized waste collection company that deals with it. After they collect the street garbage, a photo of the cleaned up area is sent back to you.

It’s a solution for Cairo’s garbage problem at a snap of a button, as simple as that. Dawar’s team started with Maadi as a trial area and will eventually spread elsewhere.

Dawar is an application created by Environ Adapt in collaboration with the Egyptian Ministry of Environment and GIZ Egypt. It aims to improve waste management and increase street cleanliness.