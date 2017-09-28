After enduring an unfortunate experience, a very dramatic car accident, the influencer and comedian, Aboulrahman Ihab Ibrahim aka Abdoul is finally back, and thankfully in good health. Few hours ago, he posted a video to express his love and gratitude towards his fans who never stopped praying for him when he was in hospital.

Abdoul had gone through a tough test; he had no memory of who he was for a whole day. If that wasn’t enough, he also narrated in his recent video that his car had been robbed, as he was lying unconscious and injured in there. Instead of helping him, people stole some personal belongings from his car. That’s just sick.

Anyway, let’s not kill the positive vibe. Welcome back Abdoul, and stay safe.