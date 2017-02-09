Last week, Vodafone RED took its customers by surprise and spoiled them with a one-of-a-kind event that involved the one and only “Abla Fahita”. RED customers were invited to attend a night with the late night queen and it was everything!

Through an online competition, @VodafoneRedEgypt invited a happy 100 customers and their +1s to attend the live show of El Duplex with Abla Fahita, as part of their #REDWeekends activities, and as soon as they arrived to the theatre – with style and grace – the guests were in for more than one treat and we are all in envy!

Here are the highlights of the exceptional evening of #Red_والابله that took place in Abla Fahita’s Duplex:

Because RED customers are the show’s VIPs, they had the entire theatre to themselves! Yes, all the theatre was packed with the lucky Vodafone RED customers only!

Before the live show starts, Vodafone RED customers enjoyed taking selfies and Abla Fahita surprised them with an exclusive backstage appearance just for them!

Vodafone RED guests were given all the drinks and cocktails they could ask for all day, pampered like the lady Fahita style.

Ms. Fahita entertained her special Vodafone RED guests in the order of the card number they have taken in the entrance of the theatre.

After a while, El Abla came out with the Wheel of Fortune, where each RED guest got a chance to spin and either ask or answer a question to or by El Abla, take a selfie, take a free ticket for next week’s show or take El Abla’s dare.

Vodafone RED customers were all in love with Vodafone RED and El Abla alike, sharing their pictures with the hashtag بنحبك_يا_ابله#, #Red_والابله

And we know for sure that Vodafone is not through pampering its RED customers, with many more lavishing #REDWeekends and surprises in store for them!

So stay tuned and follow @VodafoneRedEgypt to know what’s up next!