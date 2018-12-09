Souhag’s Security Directorate and Akhmeem Police Station have finalized the official releasing papers of Kamal Thabet Abdel Magid, Egypt’s longest serving prisoner.

Kamal who has been jailed at the age of 19 for killing two of his relatives was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole. Before the end of his first year in prison, Kamal committed another murder in prison after engaging in a fight with another inmate. After this incident, the Court, again, sentenced him to prison for life.

Over the years, Kamal’s sister Safeya has relentlessly tried to get her brother out of jail. She pleaded to different officials in an attempt to get the releasing process of her brother looked into, but to no avail.

However, about a month ago Safeya tried to reach out to President Abdel Fatah El-Sisi, and that’s when things started happening. She received a phone call telling her that her only brother will finally be released from jail.

It is worth mentioning that the penitentiary sector held a committee to study the cases of Egyptian prisoners all across the country. This was a follow-up to the presidential decision no. 445 for the year 2018 which stipulated releasing a number of the prisoners on parole before serving their full term in prison.

This eventually resulted in the releasing of 237 prisoners, including Kamal Thabet Abdel Magid who has been in a maximum security prison in El Menya for the past 45 years.

In celebration of his parole, a large number of people gathered in front of Akhmeem Police Station to welcome Kamal out of prison –under strict security – and take him to his home in Dyabat Village.

