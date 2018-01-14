We couldn’t resist ignoring Ahmed Fahmy’s last interview, with his “Al Ragol Al Shar2y” act with Samar Yosry at Ana W Ana Tv show. We just couldn’t let it pass. Ahmed Fahmy reveals his “Al Ragol Al Shar2y” side, not for the first time, on air.

Here’s Ahmed Fahmy’s latest interview that’s going viral with Samar Yosry at Ana W Ana

Ahmed Fahmy’s wife: “when I first got to know him, his main concern was that I stop singing”

WHAAAT? This is so hard for me to grasp. Are we talking about the same Ahmed Fahmy who sings AND acts?

Ahmed Fahmy: “El wasat mesh gameel”

El wasat mesh gameel, yet you’re working in this “wasat” with all the “msh gameel” things that come with it. What’s your job again?



“I stopped her from singing because I can’t live up with the idea of living with a woman who has fans”

This is just ironic on so many levels. You’re a famous person and you have your own fans, and your wife is fine with that, but you can’t feel the same for her?! That’s not a valid reason!

“Lazem el ragel ye7ot sa2f le el set elli ma3ah”, “Mayenfa3sh el set tamra7”

Who said that men are supposed to confine women’s dreams? What makes it okay for you to enjoy ur life and you career without boundaries and for her not to? This is so wrong on so many levels. What kind of insecurities does he have?

Ahmed Fahmy surprised us previously in 2017 with Ghada Adel at “Ta3ashab Shay”

“And who told her to work in the first place? she should stay at home instead”

That’s one of the main problems that women literally face everyday. Some men are trying so hard not to accept women as equal citizens in this society as well as disclaim their roles and capabilities.

“Women roles are very important in our society, but what do women do?”

A woman basically brought you to this world! Women get pregnant, give birth (which is not an easy task), feed, clean, and raise as well. This is besides their personal achievements. Imagine women doing all of this at once without even bragging about it. Is this how he appreciates the efforts of the woman who raised him?

However, to each his own, are you with or against Ahmed Fahmy’s opinion? Would you have reacted differently if you were his wife or would you have remained passive about it? Would you have gotten into this relationship in the first place? Tell us what you think!