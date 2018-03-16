Almost every single person I know has a problem with the texting patterns of their significant other or crush. I am here to unveil this mystery and tell you the reason behind them ignoring you based on their zodiac sign.

If you don’t have a convincing justification, then you automatically blame it on the sign.

Aries: (March 21 – April 19)

An Aries man likes the fun of the chase more than the relationship itself. Try moving with your relationship as fast as a turtle. If you start being clingy like the average Egyptian lady, then good luck chica you lost yourself one good sexy Aries and definitely found the reason behind him not responding to you.

Taurus: (April 20 – May 20)

A Taurus man is a bit different, every cell in his body cries for stability. So imagine that you are dealing with your grandpa here! If your lives together are unstable in any way, then voila he’ll ignore you till you sort things out.

Gemini: (May 21 – June 20)

We all know how these boys have two personalities, so you can’t be sure of the reason because there are two souls living under that skin! One reason could be that you are not as lively and outgoing as they want you to be, so they suddenly lost interest in you. It could also be a result of their natural crazy side that no one understands till now.

Cancer: (June 21 – July 22)

We all know that boys of Cancer are just big crybabies who are overly emotional. On a serious note, Cancer people want their SO to be very attentive emotionally. So if you’re not, then this might create a problem between you two and they’ll start ignoring you for it.

Leo: (July 23 – August 22)

Well, I might be a little bit harsh but apparently, they’re ignoring you because you are stealing their thunder. It is a ME ME and ME kind of sign where they always want to feel like they are the life of the party and no one else even compares. I say ignore him back and save yourself.

Virgo: (August 23 – September 22)

It is because you are super duper lame my friend. Virgos like it more when you have an attractive life with a fascinating career. If they get bored of you, then they’ll show you the door. If you want to be in their lives, try to make them feel like you are interesting, even if all you do is lay in bed and eat homemade Indomie.

Libra: (September 23 – October 22)

Your negativity and ‘nakad‘ are too loud for this man. This man is the ‘farfush‘ kind. He needs to feel pampered and loved, yet he also wants you to love life more. So don’t overdose him with your nakad or else you won’t even find him on your Facebook friends list.

Scorpio: (October 23 – November 21)

This possessive obsessive dude is just so mad at you because you probably didn’t answer his 20 missed calls, or because you seemed a little bit interested in what your guy friend was saying. Jealous alert *ding ding ding*

Sagittarius: (November 22 – December 21)

You probably said too many ‘Nos’ to their crazy date ideas or trips that they’ve been preparing for a while. Like it is quite normal to say no to a trip to Africa when it’s super hot, but they don’t care about that. It is either that or that they’re just living in their la la land for a while.

Capricorn: (December 22 – January 19)

If you are living this bohemian messy life, then you are basically asking Capricorns to ignore you. Of course, it is nice to be wild and free, but not with these goal-oriented organized maniacs. They’ll probably take you as a project to help you correct your life. Consider yourself an experiment mouse.

Aquarius: (January 20 – February 18)

Be as nekadeya and dramatic as you can to keep this one around. I bet that most Egyptians would like falling for this guy *joking*. But seriously, they love the drama, so don’t be like ‘I am all drama free and fun’. No no, just try to bring your Abla Kamel to the surface.

Pisces: (February 19 – March 20)

It is definitely because you have a black dark soul that can’t connect or be emotional on any level OR he is just a crybaby who is whining about how he is taken for granted thinking that you don’t really care this much.

May he never ignore you, and if he does, then you deserve much better than all of his drama!