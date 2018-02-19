AlMarasem Working With Al Orman To Rebuild Homes Of Families In Egypt’s Most Impoverished Villages

AlMarasem Is Privileged To Be The Sponsors Of Egypt’s Paralympic Team’s Run For Tokyo 2020 Special Olympics

AlMarasem, at a star-studded gala held at the Intercontinental CityStars on Monday, 12 February, took the occasion to new heights by celebrating the launch of “AlMarasem’s World” encompassing its iconic “Fifth Square” and “Capital Gate” developments, taking shape in the heart of New Cairo. The 1,200 attendees including government officials, clients, brokers, bankers, partner agency representatives and sporting club board members, stepped into “AlMarasem’s World” where they received access to exclusive insights on Fifth Square and Capital Gate as well as AlMarasem’s ambitious future plans in Egypt, concluded by a one of a kind performance by Lebanese superstar Elissa.



Born out of a belief that “AlMarasem’s World” encompasses caring for and helping the most vulnerable segments of society, AlMarasem’s “Key for a Key” initiative was launched. For every

housing unit sold, AlMarasem helps to reconstruct or renovate a house in Egyptian villages most in need of support. On February 1st, 2018, the first phase of the initiative was delivered,

with 140 homes welcoming their families in three villages in Beni-Suef. The initiative is set to continue for several more years to come. Keeping up with its tradition of helping those that are most deserving, AlMarasem announced it is working hand in hand with the Egyptian Paralympic Committee to provide sponsorship to

Egypt’s Special Needs athletes and future champions to help them qualify for and represent Egypt at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Al Marasem firmly believes that the spotlight should

equally be on all athletes, especially those with a passion and commitment to overcome potential physical disadvantages. These champions deserve society’s recognition and aid on

their quest to make Egypt proud at the next edition of the Paralympic Games in 2020.