Amr Diab is blessing us with a concert in just a couple of days, and for those of you who haven’t attended any, you are missing out on an amazing experience.

El Hadaba’s concert is not like any other concert. You get the chance to have this unique experience while listening to the best music.

If you are a true Amr Diab fan then you will probably know the following list by heart.

#1: In Order to See Him, You Need to Come Super Early

I don’t want to burst your bubbles, but for you to even get a glimpse of what he is wearing, you need to be super close to the stage. Once he starts singing, you won’t be able to see a thing, unless you are one of those blessed tall ones.

#2: The Second Song is Always ‘Amarein’

I wouldn’t call this a fact, but based on historical evidence of all of his concerts, the second song that plays is always ‘Amarein’. If you don’t already memorize this song by heart, then here is your chance!

#3: He Always Sings Songs That Were Never Released

It is a Amr Diab thing to play songs that were never officially released. For the pros here, you would know all about ‘Al Fakrenek‘. You’ll find other songs that you never really heard of, unless you attended all of his previous concerts.

#4: He Always Sings a Song From The Next Album

If he started working on his next album, then it is a must that he shares at least one song of that upcoming album. It is like an amazing sneak peak, see how special he thinks his fans are?

You get to be part of the band for a couple of minutes. El hadaba will stop the song just for you to clap the designated clap of ‘Leily Nahary’.

#6: Some of His Original Songs Are Sung Differently

No it is not a regular concert, because he is not a regular singer. He changes words of his songs and comes up with totally different words to spice up the audience a little bit.

#7: It Feels Like You’re Part of Ultras Amr Diab

The whole audience are Amr Diab lovers, regardless of their age, social class or gender. It’s like hundreds of people unite to be part of ultras Amr Diab. SENSATIONAL!

Don’t miss out on the upcoming concert and I promise you that you will have an out of the world couple of hours that will free your soul!