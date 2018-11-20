Remember the series of shark attacks that was and still is occurring every now and then in Marsa Alam, Sharm El Sheikh, and Hurghada? Well seems that we now know what triggers them!

On Saturday, Oliver Ohlendorf, a German diver wrote a Facebook post shaming a then-unidentified boat that was feeding a Whitetip Oceanic shark in Egypt’s Daedalus Reef.

The professional scuba diver asked people for help in tracking this safari boat, for the Egyptian authorities to immediately take action since this was clearly illegal.

The pictures Ohlendorf posted were from October 2018. And according to him, the baiting incident took place just one week before a diver got seriously injured in a shark attack. It was around the same area at Brothers ‘El Ikhwa’ Islands.

Shortly after Ohlendorf’s post went viral with some people including other divers angrily reacting to it; the Egyptian Red Sea Protected Areas’ official Facebook page wrote that they tracked down the illegal boat and have all its details.

The post added that the illegal boat will immediately be stopped, the crew will no longer be allowed to work in water sports activities and there will definitely be a financial penalty applied.

We decided to contact the professional diver for more information about this incident and to know why exactly it is super dangerous and illegal to feed sharks.

“Usually the guests on these boats, who sometimes are less experienced divers, are curious about sharks. Naturally the more boats around the diving sites, the fewer sharks gather, but this wasn’t the case here.”

Ohlendorf said as he stressed that the crew of these types of boats usually want to impress the guests through making them encounter the Whitetip Oceanic sharks for example.

Which is why they often end up throwing organic waste and pieces of raw meat to attract the sharks, for the divers to closely observe them from the boat and underwater. Just like what we saw in the photos.

“The crew’s behavior is not a rare happening. There are many similar stories, this is just the first time I get my hands on actual photo evidence.”

The professional diver added that sharks should be handled and dealt with as top predators at all times, not as pets. These baiting actions often lead to a series of shark attacks on humans.

“Nobody would want to take a walk in the Savannah in Africa where lions are around.”

A Look Back on Recent Red Sea Shark Attacks:

1# A Czech tourist was killed in a shark attack in Marsa Allam, August 2018.

2# An Austrian tourist was injured in a shark attack in Marsa Allam, August 2017.

3# An Egyptian was injured in a shark attack in Ain El Sokhna, June 2016.

4# A German tourist was killed in a shark attack in Al-Qusayr Egypt, March 2015.

And there are even more shark-related injuries in the Red Sea. Such a shame that the supposedly experienced boat crew neglected all of it as well as the consequences that could occur and baited the sharks anyway, just to impress the guests! We’re glad that an immediate action was taken; human lives should never be taken for granted!