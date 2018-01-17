Andiamo, one of the hottest spots in Cairo today, currently asks you to share your profile while reserving online. Making us pause and question.

Andiamo is now applying a system where they ask you to share your profile upon requesting reservation. Not that it’s the first time, other places like Six degrees, Sass, and Byganz have been applying this as well.

Here’s how it goes with Andiamo:

Scenario 1- If you’re lucky enough and good looking; everything will go smoothly.

Scenario 2- If you book and get that reservation after they access your profile; when you go they’ll let you in. However you’ll be blacklisted and blocked from booking if they don’t like your appearance!

Scenario 3- If you book and they check your profile and don’t like it, you’ll be informed that it’s fully booked.

A client reacted to their reservation process with Andiamo after booking and received the following message:

He shared this showing his dismay: the idea of checking people’s profiles, in order to let them in, is one of the most disgusting things I’ve seen in my life. Whoever came up with this, knows nothing about customer experience, which will be terrible because of such a decision. Highlighting that they’re always unreachable on social media

And it seems like he’s not the only one who’s complaining!

Don’t you find it creepy sharing your personal life with someone you don’t know? It’s not just a matter of trust. It’s a matter of privacy! Another way to look at it is, we don’t have to get exposed to the risk of someone sharing our personal profiles for any purpose, or being a threat.

Another thing, it’s a huge difference between making reservation and trying to fit in; we’re living in 2018 now! Does it feel right to pick people based on their looks, education, social class, or according to “their criteria”? It feels discriminating.

Others would argue that they’re doing this for caution and guests’ satisfaction to maintain a certain level and class for the place.

Will this make you kiss Andiamo goodbye? Do we need to send them our CVs for approval?? Tell us your opinion in the comments!