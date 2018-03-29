Liverpool’s superstar Mohamed Salah has pranked a group of young Reds supporters, in a heartwarming new video that was released on the club’s official YouTube channel.

A group of 20 school children believe they are taking part in a commentary competition, with the best pair getting the opportunity to meet Salah. What they don’t know is that the Egyptian star is lurking behind a makeshift wall, waiting to shock the unsuspecting kids.

The video showed the great love the children have for Mo Salah, as they did not believe their eyes when he came out of the wall to ask him, “Are you real?” Others touched Salah’s hair and cheeks. One of the children asked him, “What shampoo do you use?” Salah laughed. “Did you like my hair?” Salah said. A child was shocked when he saw him and lost words. Two children bowed down to him and one said afterwards, “I was about to cry when I saw him.” The video showed the joy that struck one of the girls when Salah appeared suddenly to say, “Oh my God, I love you.” One youngster perhaps speaks for everyone when he declares: “I love Mo Salah. Why? He’s just boss, isn’t he?”

“It’s a good surprise. I didn’t expect they would be like that, I’m very happy to be here and share this day with the kids,” Salah said.