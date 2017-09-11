Written by: Dawlat El Mossalamy

“Man’s true passion can never be in something he has never tried before!”

“Signs are the unreasonable reasons we create when we actually have no logical reasons!”

“Fairy tales exist, at least in our minds!”

“First you get interested, then impressed, then you get inspired, then confused, and then you get bored and deny them all!”

We may exchange roles in the play, but we are always performing the same novel!

People are readable. We actually hear each others’ thoughts, but we never want to listen!

Sometimes you have to meet your past to remember how wonderful your present is!

In life we keep wondering why, how and when, but we rarely ask “who?” For the one who knows the “who?” never worries about the answers!

“White is good, but other colors are needed! Living in plain white is fake utopia. When mixed with colors in a harmonious way, a perfect picture is defined!”

Let go..

Sometimes our fear of losing something after getting used to it is the main reason that keeps us away from getting it in the first place! If we can just let go of our fear and all the imaginary scenarios in our heads, then and only then, we can get what we really want!

In a room in her mind she stayed silent; enjoying a moment beyond love, feeling all the peace in the world, liberated from all chains and letting go of all her pains. Her silence was a revolution, a scream of rejection. Her smile was an independent decision when everything else seemed like a distraction. She chooses to choose, and never to lose. At that moment, her life was complete in a way no one but her can compete. It was a moment of glory, in which only she was in control of her own world!

Man’s biggest fear has never been sickness, or poverty, or loneliness or even death! People fear them all, but they never stopped anybody from doing what they really want!

Man invented things that led him to diseases he had never heard about. He spent his money on things he doesn’t need. He created the concept of being alone in everything he does; he enjoyed playing alone on computer games or holding his smart phone. He didn’t fear death when trying any adventurous dangerous action in his life.

When it comes to what we really want, we forget the fact that we are humans who need some basic requirements such as food, sleep, safety, and friends.

Man’s biggest fear is failure! Failure in anything he does even if it’s of no interest to him, it can still be the biggest worry of all! Failure is death that you can revive from and continue living.