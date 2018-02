Arabia Holding partnered with 150 of the biggest marketing companies to start taking reservations for their latest project “Sun Capital”, in 6 th of October. Arabia Holding organized a huge event at Mena House hotel in Al-Khalifa ballroom celebrating the launch of the new project presenting its exclusive features and services that overlook the Giza pyramids. The event welcomed 1,000 marketing experts that represent over 150 of the biggest real estate companies in

the Egyptian market.

