Nour is a 19-year-old who was heading home from AUC, with her sister and a friend, and was riding in the back seat of the car. On a bumper in street 90, a couple of cars were racing, when one of them hit the bumper flipping over Nours car ( the back seats to be specific). Her sister and friend survived the accident, but unfortunately Nour slipped into a coma. A few days later she passed away.

El Banna her cousin confirmed, Nour was taken by an ambulance and reached the hospital on Wednesday the 11th of May 11:00pm Nour was in a coma and she passed away on Saturday the 14th of May.

Also, El Banna said, that the one who committed the accident didn’t have a car license in the first place. Both of the brothers caught by the police, but they gave an excuse that they were injured so they can run away, and they don’t know how to catch them back.

The suspects’ names are Ahmed Katob and his brother Mahmoud Katob.



Nour’s friends want to get avenge her, by law and by seeing the suspects get what they deserve. Hence, they shared a hashtag on Facebook and twitter #حق_نور_مش_هيضيع.

The hashtag has gained recognition and widely spread through Egypt’s social media and TV.

Please be active and share Nour’s story.