If you’re looking for a hale and hearty living experience and a place to call home, then Azadir is definitely the place for you. Azadir, is a green community that introduces new living experiences for those looking for a new home in a healthy environment. To accentuate this green living experience, the entire community is elevated and roadless, except for an internal ring road that runs around the development.

Your journey for a home that satisfies your necessities and wants is at long last finished at Azadir. Presenting New Cairo’s most recent upscale living community, Azadir promises choice living encounters in a genuinely green condition that advances supportability and prosperity.

Area:

In the new heart of New Cairo, Azadir is strategically placed close to the Middle Ring Road and South 90 Street, just a couple of minutes from the American University in Cairo, Point 90, and New Cairo’s most prominent attractions.

Remaining consistent with our Green Promise, Azadir presents new guidelines of green living, from the back to front. The whole advancement was capably composed as a green desert spring that mixes nature’s finest components over the comfortable, simple and family-accommodating group of Azadir.

Over 81% of the improvement is devoted to immense green spaces and brilliant vegetation, with exquisite trails and walkways influencing in the middle. The roomy scene is for the most part roadless, making it a protected and secure group for children to play.

The structures and open territories in this green desert spring utilize a collection of nature’s ideal and most practical components, supplementing the encompassing lavish scenes in this generally beautiful neighborhood, with a rich variety of widely varied vegetation.

Azadir’s keen homes are green at the center and created for the future, with everything associated through an underground street organize. The homes can be advanced with reasonable and hey tech conveniences that satisfy the requirements of cutting edge living and savvy security frameworks.

Presently you can enjoy new, extreme living encounters in your new home, encompassed by enchanting scenes and highlights.

Each home in Azadir offers beautiful perspectives of clearing, green scenes. Every one of the structures and group zones are encased inside street-less green spaces and strolling pathways. An inside ring street circles the group, associated with an underground system of stopping regions underneath each building, which ensures a protected domain for your children to play outside. The Private Lounge in each building offers a helpful and close-by withdraw, where you can hang out with your neighbors and going by companions.

With the present unpleasant and poisonous environs, everybody is searching for an escape in a safe and peaceful condition. We comprehend the significance of your prosperity and have introduced Azadir’s Green Promise to offer all that you have to carry on with a solidness and healthy way of life.

Azadir is a contamination and commotion free neighborhood. The tremendous green spaces are imbued with pathways that are ideal for a morning run or night walk. Azadir also highlights an outside exercise center for an altogether crisp exercise encounter encompassed by the rich vegetation.

Sustainability

At Azadir we’re hesitant about our effect on the earth, that is the reason we’ve made an ecologically inviting group with worldwide manageability benchmarks. Sun based boards are utilized all through the improvement to control road lights, and a water treatment station is set up to reuse water for water system.

There’s nothing we haven’t thought about at Azadir, that is the reason we’ve contemplated each and every detail that may affect our property holders. The components and materials utilized as a part of development and completing works are nontoxic and eco-accommodating, which are all well-being and ecologically sheltered.

The special engineering style at Azadir blends the legacy of the past with innovation and reasonableness, bringing about a delightful artful culmination that unmistakably emerges. The smooth, contemporary compositional plans are imbued with oriental themes and woodwork that complement the excellence of each standing structure. There’s nothing we haven’t thought about at Azadir, that is the reason we’ve considered each and every detail that may affect our property holders. The components and materials utilized as a part of development and completing works are nontoxic and eco-accommodating, which are all wellbeing and ecologically protected.

The Clubhouse

The Azadir clubhouse is the ideal scene where family and companions meet up. Situated on the western side of the advancement, the clubhouse with its particular engineering style is encased inside lavish greenery. It includes a family-accommodating swimming pool, a kids’ play territory, and indoor/outside spaces that are ideal for social parties and festivities.

The Restaurant

With U Bistro & Bar at the helm, the restaurant area offers a unique Mediterranean inspired fine dining experience and a variety of innovative cocktails. Enjoy exquisite meals and world-class servicing with your family and friends, within a cozy area over-looking scenic views.

The Pool Bar

The Pool Bar area offers an oasis, where homeowners can relax on a lounge chair and sip exotic drinks while basking in the sun. With the most talented team of bartenders and an extravagant menu, by Amici, homeowners are guaranteed a lush experience with mouthwatering menus, unforgettable cocktails, and the most talented staff around!

Commercial Complex

At Azadir we’ve dealt with everything for you, so you can appreciate living without stress. Arranged close to the clubhouse, Azadir’s commercial complex gives a variety of retail shops that take into account each property holder’s needs while securing the protection of mortgage holders through a different passageway. The business complex helpfully joins a general store, drugstore and a nourishment court.

The Plateau

Azadir offers something for each individual from your family, including recent college grads who are always searching for an engaging spot to hang out. Azadir’s Plateau is only the ideal spot for mortgage holders to hang out amid the weekdays. Additionally, the Plateau highlights visit shows and exhibitions by neighborhood and territorial specialists on ends of the week and national occasions.

Picnic and BBQ Areas

When your family and companions get together at the end of the week, the best thought is to eat in the open air in the wonderful outdoors. Azadir embraces various excursion zones, shaded seats and assigned BBQ territories in the core of plentiful and endless greenery. Locate your most loved cookout spot and spend an awesome day among nature.

If you’re looking for the green neighborhood that ensures a suburban experience, Azadir is your place. With luxurious services and vast spaces suitable for all family units, Azadir guarantees a unique and stable suburb in the new heart of New Cairo.