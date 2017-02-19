A while back, hell broke loose on all social media platforms when we – the young lost unemployed Egyptians – saw a job posting on a UAE hiring Facebook page, asking for a full time belly dancer for 5500$ per month!

We know what you’re thinking! Time for a career shift, right? Well, we totally thought about that too. Right after we cried our eyes out and wiped the floor with our degrees!

Did we also mention that you needn’t have any qualifications in order to earn this huge load of money. I mean English is not even a necessity! What has the world turned into?! We spent all this money on education to score a good job, only to realize that with a little twerking and a good waist posture, a woman can earn, in one month, more than we can even dream of making for the next year combined! Well, a little bit of exaggerating on my part, but can you really blame me? It’s a career entry level job, and it’s for more than most people in their late twenties/ early thirties earn here in Egypt!

AND…the bonus POINT is the working atmosphere is professional! The posting did clearly state that the restaurant is “Mo7taram”. What else do we need, right? And the good news to everyone who is thinking about that career shift is that Arabs are preferred for the job! Well, at least we are appreciated in the belly dancing field. Who needs science anyway?

Finally, we thought we’d leave you with the job posting just so you could poke your eyes and kill yourself from the ridiculousness of the world that we are living in today. A world where the educated are underpaid or unemployed. And as for those of you who are thinking of the career shift, hang in there, your education is bound to pay off, or so we would hope 🙂

