How would you react if you were walking down the street and saw a banner that says, “Be a man; don’t dress your daughter/wife in tight clothes!” or “Fear Allah, and don’t dress your daughter/wife in tight clothes!” Well, unfortunately we came across a similar poster with pictures of this so-called “initiative”; I’m not really sure what to make of it.

A group of males decided to start this campaign and hang banners in different places around the country calling on all men to “Estargel! W matlabessh banatak me7aza2.”

First off I feel the urge to ask, did any girl/woman, by any means, put your life or well being in danger by wearing whatever she chose to wear? Did she force it on you or on any of your family members? Are you such an angel that you, a human being like my very self and any other woman, decide to judge me instead of our Almighty Lord? Do you think that our God isn’t capable of doing so Himself? If God ordered us to do something, it’s called “غض البصر”!

We are not going to discuss religion, for that’s not the point, but unfortunately some people feel that they are superior to other human beings in this world that they take it upon themselves to judge them just because they SIN DIFFERENTLY, that is if you’re even going to consider dressing in tight clothes a sin!

What cooled us down a bit is a counter initiative by women who also decided to put up banners in different places calling for “Be a man, and don’t harass her!”; “Estargel Enta w Mat3akesshash.”

Thank you ladies for doing so on behalf of humanity and civilization. To everyone else: Don’t ask someone to stop doing something that’s totally harmless for the sake of something that’s as devastating as harassment.