Summer is finally here which only means it’s time for the sun, beach and tanning! You already bought your new bikini and now it’s time to accessorize! Here, we have listed a few items to help you look stylish and keep you safe on the beach.

1. Tinted Lip Balm with SPF

Summertime means that you’ll spend a lot of time in the sun and water, which can be very drying to your skin. To battle that, you’ll need some protection. SPF tinted lip balms will keep your lips moisturized and protected while having a pop of color.

2. Lip Tint

Some girls never leave the house without makeup, but makeup at the beach will be too much. Lip tints are all the rage right now. They stain your lips so that color is not going anywhere no matter what you do! Plus, a lot of colors look very natural.

3. Hair Oil or Serum

If you like to get your hair wet then you’ll need to protect it from the sun and sea water. Hair oils form a protective layer that isolates your hair from harmful elements of the environment.

4. Slip on Shoes

You won’t go to the beach in shoes, but it’s a summer staple. They’re comfortable, stylish and go with everything.

5. Detangling Brush

With the all the swimming and running in the wind, your hair will definitely find a way to get tangled. This brush will help you detangle your hair quickly and pain free! Add a detangling serum or spray and you’ll get through those pesky knots in no time!

6. Dry Shampoo

What can you do in summer when you don’t want to wash your hair? Dry shampoo is your answer (and savior)! Dry shampoos absorb the extra oils in your hair so it doesn’t look greasy, and they smell amazing too! They also add very nice texture and volume to your hair.