

If you happen to be visiting downtown Cairo any time soon, make sure not to miss out on the astonishing photo exhibition “Because I am a Father” taking place in the Kodak Passageway from Adly street. The exhibition focuses on fatherhood like we’ve never seen before.

Hosted by SOMA art, Downtown Cairo, UN Women Egypt and Embassy of Sweden in Cairo; “Because I am a Father” is a photography project portraying the lives of Egyptian and Swedish fathers. The exhibition is yet another attempt by UN Women to highlight gender equality stressing on the universal role of fathers and promoting cultural exchange.

The magic of the Kodak Passageway

The exquisite ambiance of the Kodak Passageway makes it a perfect setting for showing any art work. To the right end of the passageway, you’ll find an entrance to a great hall or rather a garage-like work space, adding to the charm of the place. The hall is divided into two main sections: Egyptian Dads and Swedish Dads with the exhibition’s synopsis placed right in the middle of the hall facing the entrance.

#EgyptianDads

First part of the exhibition, presented by the National Council for Women, shows the experience of Egyptian Dads sharing the responsibility of taking care of their children with their partners. The portraits present an emotional and at the same time fun portrayal of fatherhood in the Egyptian society.

Some of the photos could seem a bit staged, taking away a certain aspect of sincerity from the project. However, it is still very impressive to see Egyptian fathers taking an initiative to participate in such a project to promote a more gender equal society.

#SwedishDads

The second part of the exhibition is a true work of art created by photographer Johan BävmanOn. He takes us on a journey exploring the lives of Swedish fathers who decided to take paternal leave for at least 6 months to take responsibility of their young ones.

With each photo the photographer presents us with a new story of different men with different backgrounds and careers, sharing their complete devotion and appreciation of such a role. In this project we see a different side of parenthood that is strongly missing from our society. These men show us a different side to fatherhood with how they willingly chose not to miss out on any moment they could get with their children. Their honest and beautiful stories highlight the precious bond and relationship between them and their children.

“Because I am a Father” is engaging and truthful. It shares special experiences of fathers who chose to strongly participate in the process of taking care of their children. And also sharing how their relationships with both their partners and their children have changed as a result.

The exhibition, which debuted on October 8th and runs through October 16th, is indeed worth the visit. Make sure to pass by any day between 9 am till 9 pm.