Sometimes finding a costume is just impossible in Egypt; either your friend will be wearing it or your next-door neighbor would be. And since Egypt isn’t really at the top of the costumes list, we decided to offer the ultimate treat for those who aren’t afraid to go all out on Halloween.
Also checkout our article on how to make your own Egyptianized costume, like Fifi Abdou or Bayoumi Fouad.
Ladies and gentlemen, make-up is everything.
1. Freddy Krueger – Nightmare On Elm Street
Pack of Gelatin – (you can buy it from any supermarket)
Paintbrush
3 Shades of red paint
Black paint
Sponge
2. Chucky & The Bride Of Chucky
For the couples that love to complete each other on Halloween, why not be the most gruesome serial killers of all time?
Rigid collodion or gelatin to create scars
Liquid latex (you can use gelatin instead)
Paintbrush
Red and black paint
Red Spray
Light Foundation
3. Samara- The Ring
Foundation
White Powder
Black, brown, grey and red eye shadow
Paint brush
4. Pennywise The Clown
Swim cap
White face paint
Red paint
Red lipstick
Black and red eye shadow
Black eyeliner (for the eyebrows)
5. Joker- Suicide Squad
Foundation
White powder
Red and black eyeliner
Red paint
Paintbrush
Black eye shadow
Green paint
Light brown eye shadow (for contouring)
6. Annabelle
It’s all about highlighting the creases of your face!
Foundation
White setting powder
Light brown eye shadow
Black eyeliner
White face paint
White eyeliner
Dark purple eye shadow
Red lipstick
Red blush
We all have that notion that every year should be better than the previous one in terms of creativity and costume choices. Makeup can really be everything to create the perfect scary look.