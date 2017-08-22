In recent years, we have replaced the compact cameras with Smartphone cameras, and many of them have even outperformed the abilities of many of these compact cameras. That’s why the mobile’s camera is the most important in the mobile’s specs. When we are going to pick a mobile, we choose a mobile with a good quality camera. It may be our priority when it comes to buying a new mobile.

Are you searching for a new Smartphone with a great camera? So in this article, we put together a list includes the best camera phones of 2017 especially the Android phones. Let’s go through the list to know more about the camera phone that suits the best for you.

Google Pixel





The Google Pixel’s camera is one of the best mobile cameras. In the daylight, images are full of details and very sharp, and this appears clearly when shooting in the HDR+ mode.

According to the camera app, you can access it fast with a double-tap on the power button. Unfortunately, this app does not have any manual controls, but it does not affect in a negative way.

The lack of OIS is a downside on the low-light shooting, but the camera still can deliver in the minimal lighting conditions because of the existence of EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization) that helps in shooting clearer images.

Camera specs:

Resolution 12.3 megapixels Aperture f/2.0 Stabilization Built-in gyroscope Front camera resolution 8 megapixels Aperture of the front camera f/2.4

To learn more about the Google Pixel’s camera, head here.

HTC U11





The main camera of HTC U11 can deliver impressive images. It comes with 12 MP sensor, OIS (Optical image stabilization) and an aperture f/1.7. So it can produce images full of details with natural color reproduction. In low-light conditions, images are sharp, well detailed and don’t contain noise, and we don’t see this a lot in the Smartphone cameras. Unfortunately, when you snap photos that have a lot of light sources, it causes lens flares, streaking and floating light particles.

Camera specs:

Resolution 12 megapixels Aperture f/1.7 Front camera resolution 16 megapixels Aperture of the front camera f/2.0

To learn more about the HTC U11’s camera, head here.

LG G6





LG G6 has an impressive camera also. It comes with a 13 MP dual camera. The lenses of the 2 cameras have different lenses; one of them is an f/1.8 aperture lens with OIS and 71-degree field of view, while the other is an f/2.4 aperture lens with 124-degree field of view.

Thanks to the wider screen that LG G6 comes with, the camera comes with an impressive feature called Camera carousel, this provides a preview on the side of the viewfinder, and it lets you see every photo you have taken before.

In low-light conditions, the wide angle lens is not recommended because of the lack of OIS, but we recommend the regular angle lens that takes fantastic sharp photos that are full of details.

Camera specs:

Resolution Dual 13 megapixels Aperture f/1.8, f/2.4 Front camera resolution 5 megapixels Aperture of the front camera f/2.2

To know more about the LG G6’s camera, head here.