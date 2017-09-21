Tend to get bored of the same dating rituals and want to change it up for a bit? Whether you’re spicing up your relationship or celebrating a milestone, these unique places in Cairo will grant you a once-in-a-lifetime experience that you will always cherish.

1- Luxurious Spa/ Day use at JW Marriot

Spoil yourselves at the Mendara Spa which is located at the heart of JW Marriot; you will find an array of options to choose from for a truly relaxing day. Besides the highly recommended Couple’s Massage, other services may include a body scrub, facials, therapy baths, steam room, footbaths and even a body wrap.

2- One Day Trip To Sukhna

You need to plan this beforehand and pick Friday or Saturday to fulfill this amazing day. Start your day early in the morning for some beach fun then end the evening with a nice dinner at The Grill or at Bouillabaisse Fish restaurant in front of Porto Sukhna.

3- Stargazing in Fayoum

Only an hour away from Cairo, Fayoum has all kinds of activities that you and your loved one can enjoy. You can start your day by sand boarding at Qoussour El-Arab and end the day by contemplating a scenic sky completely covered in stars.

4- Ski Egypt – Mall of Egypt

If you and your partner still haven’t been on a snowy adventure together, then this is the perfect place to go! This snow park offers extreme winter sports to skiing for beginners, you can also enjoy sliding down the icy slope on a sled and a chairlift ride that will overlook the entire arena.

5- Villa Belle Époque- Maadi

It doesn’t get more elegant than this. Beautiful greenery, exotic plants and fruit trees surround this 1920 renovated boutique hotel. If you are looking for a truly romantic date that isn’t overrated, then this is the perfect place to go. Surprise your date with a dinner outdoors by the pool or enjoy a delicious lunch indoors in a bygone era atmosphere.

6- Mena House

If you are looking for a cozy dinner experience with your loved one to celebrate an anniversary, then this is the perfect place to be. The Mena House Hotel… Dimmed lights, intimate seating and a panoramic view of the pyramids: the epitome of romance.

Sometimes you’re at a loss for new and interesting dating places; you want to do something different like going on an adventure or having an intimate one-on-one time with your other half. Either way, your passion for one another and your willingness to make a change is what’s going to keep the spark in your relationship. Stay positive and enjoy the ride!