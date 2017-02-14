Awards season is officially underway and each red carpet has already played host to a plethora of style hits so far! Color us overly excited, but we were eagerly awaiting the BAFTAs ceremony and the Grammys in order to see which actresses and artists will solidify their place within this list. These women, with a range of personal style, are Identity’s best dressed at the BAFTAs ceremony and the Grammy Awards.

1- Rihanna (Grammys)

Rihanna dropped everyone’s jaw with her custom Armani Prive crop top that showed off her wing tattoo and black ball gown skirt. On paper, this look never would have worked but then again, we know Rihanna is nothing if not magic!

2- Emma Stone (BAFTA)

The La La Land star wore a Chanel couture two-piece that paired a black and silver embroidered mini-dress with coordinated straight leg trousers underneath. She kept her makeup minimal and accessories simple, which resulted in one of the night’s most elegant yet edgy looks.

3- Chrissy Teigen (Grammys)

The Lip Sync Battle star, Chrissy Teigen, wore a strappy black dress and matched them with Jimmy Choo shoes. Her dress was nothing short of a fashion statement! She looked absolutely marvelous!

4- Nicole Kidman (BAFTA)

Nicole Kidman is like fine wine; she grows better with age. Kidman looked like a vision in her slinky embellished halter neck Armani Prive gown that was slashed to the waist to reveal her diamond necklace.

5- Carrie Underwood (Grammys)

Carrie Underwood was the red on the red carpet this year! She sashayed the carpet in a slightly sheer, lace encrusted red gown by Elie Madi. Her soft up-do, nude lip and dark smoky eye also made sure that her look is flawless from head to toe.

6- Hannah Bagshawe (BAFTA)

We just absolutely adore the detailing on Hannah’s Alexander McQueen long sleeve gown. Also, the fact that she kept her hair, makeup and accessories minimum, just adds to the look.

7- Demi Lovato (Grammys)

Demi Lovato totally slayed the red carpet in her Julien Macdonald dress. Her curves worked wonders in this sparkling, figure-hugging gold mesh dress. Confidence really does suit you, Demi!

8- Felicity Jones (BAFTA)

Felicity Jones opted for a Christian Dior gown that was designed by Dior’s first-ever female designer Maria Garzia Chiuri. With this simple black floaty dress, Miss Jones has proven to us once again that less is definitely, definitely more.

9- Lea Michele (Grammys)

Lea Michele shone bright like a diamond in a colorful Roberto Cavalli separates. The girl’s got some serious ab game! And all the pink makeup, bronzer and contouring just gives the dress the extra incentive it needs.

10- Bryce Dallas-Howard (BAFTA)

Bryce Dallas-Howard lets us know in this black Solace London gown that orange is most definitely not the new black. Black will always be the new black, especially if it’s got a sexy back.

11- Adele (Grammys)

Adele always opts for darker colors, which is why it took us all by surprise when we saw her rockin’ that beautiful Green Givenchy gown.

12- Emily Blunt (BAFTA)

Go big or go home, and Emily Blunt opted for big because who wants to stay home on a night like this? Her heavily embroidered Alexander McQueen gown dramatically made sure that Blunt stole the show.

13- Heidi Klum (Grammys)

Heidi Klum wore a T-shirt disguised as a dress or is it a dress disguised as a T-shirt? But because she’s supermodel Heidi Klum, somehow it still effortlessly works. 14- Sophie Turner (BAFTA)

The beautiful actress who plays Sansa Stark opted for a Louis Vuitton plunging gown with the skirt being daringly slashed at the side. She looked like she just came straight out of a catalogue.

15- Katharine McPhee (Grammys)

Katharine McPhee kept things simple yet sexy in a gown with a colorful top and black skirt. Again, less is always more.

16- J.K Rowling (BAFTA)

Author J K Rowling went with a bold choice of color. In a purple gown and a sophisticated updo, graceful was her middle name.

17- Maren Morris (Grammys)

Let’s face it. Double leg slits are sexy as hell and with Maren Morris’s legs, the sexiness is doubled. 18- Kate Middleton (BAFTA)

Kate Middleton will never cease to amaze us and she is the sole reason why we believe that royalty can never be bought. In a striking black Alexander McQueen gown, the Duchess of Cambridge embodied elegance.

19- Diana Gordon (Grammys)

The singer’s beautiful big hair perfectly matched her black off-the-shoulder simple dress. She looked absolutely stunning and natural.

20- Meryl Streep (BAFTA)

Let’s be honest here! Meryl Streep will rock whatever she wears. This time, she arrived in a black wide leg trouser suit and a lace top worn under a black jacket.

Who do you think is worthy of the best dressed title?