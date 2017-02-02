Yesterday, Egypt won big while the other team went home! The internet has been buzzing about our glorious victory nonstop ever since, mostly with comics and memes about our national treasure, Essam El Hadary. Here are some of the best social media posts we found that sum up every Egyptian’s thoughts and feelings after we made it to the finals of the African Cup of Nations (you might also find sentimentalities that will bring joy to your heart).

1- The team celebrating in their dressing rooms and chanting for Abdallah in hopes of cheering him up for missing his penalty

2- Literally what we’re all thinking

3- Burkina Faso’s coach giving Hadary respect after the match

4- When football brings us all together again

5- The way Hadary saved the day yesterday more or less convey these exact words

6- Essam El Hadary is the oldest player playing in the AFCON

7- Who needs a superhero when we have Essam El Hadary?

8- This shot was taken exactly when Hadary saved the last penalty

9- Do it like a pro, do it like Essam El Hadary!



While the photoshopping skills need some working on, the picture still says it all so, I say thank you to whoever made this.

10- Now we have two Egyptian legends who refuse to let age get in their way

11- Essam El Hadary is “Mawlana”

12- The Ahly team who stayed behind participating with their hearts while watching the match

13- The biggest Football fan page posted this after our epic win

We admit it.

To our Egyptian national football team, thank you from the bottom of our hearts!