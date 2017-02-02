Yesterday, Egypt won big while the other team went home! The internet has been buzzing about our glorious victory nonstop ever since, mostly with comics and memes about our national treasure, Essam El Hadary. Here are some of the best social media posts we found that sum up every Egyptian’s thoughts and feelings after we made it to the finals of the African Cup of Nations (you might also find sentimentalities that will bring joy to your heart).

1- The team celebrating in their dressing rooms and chanting for Abdallah in hopes of cheering him up for missing his penalty

2- Literally what we’re all thinking screen-shot-2017-02-02-at-3-31-51-pm

3- Burkina Faso’s coach giving Hadary respect after the match 

16195903_10154378811890642_7325920820084504705_n

4- When football brings us all together again

16387977_1724509340896304_6005389154585383365_n

5- The way Hadary saved the day yesterday more or less convey these exact words 

16422444_1410259695735796_2790616526367930533_o

6- Essam El Hadary is the oldest player playing in the AFCON

c3pn7ucwqaanwr2

7- Who needs a superhero when we have Essam El Hadary?

c3niprzwmaaco7b

8- This shot was taken exactly when Hadary saved the last penalty

16427754_1464283710280809_5282605620843648892_n

9- Do it like a pro, do it like Essam El Hadary!

c3nfshiwcaqhpwz

While the photoshopping skills need some working on, the picture still says it all so, I say thank you to whoever made this.

10- Now we have two Egyptian legends who refuse to let age get in their way 

16467080_10202678686725533_1633517193_n

11- Essam El Hadary is “Mawlana”

16469000_10202678686765534_1691835451_n

12- The Ahly team who stayed behind participating with their hearts while watching the match 

13- The biggest Football fan page posted this after our epic win

16507152_10202678744646981_1703432485_n

We admit it.

To our Egyptian national football team, thank you from the bottom of our hearts! 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR