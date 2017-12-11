A couple of days ago, I was hanging out with my best friend from the opposite sex, contemplating life and how so much has changed over the past year. But then I realized that I wouldn’t have survived it without having him around.

Having a best friend from the opposite sex gives you the chance to explore what the others do, think or like. You get to be exposed to all the terrible things they do, their kind of drama and how to easily win their hearts.

For girls, this is what having a guy best friend feels like:

He’ll Give You the Best Relationship Advice

If you like that guy in your class, he will give you the best advice to make him fall for you. Give it a couple of weeks or maybe months and you’ll change your relationship status from ‘single’ to ‘in a relationship’. How amazing is that?

He’ll Never Let You Fall for the Wrong Person

Surprisingly, he will notice a playboy from afar and he won’t keep it from you. If he doesn’t approve of this guy, then don’t even respond to the guy’s texts. Because guys know other guys and they are 99.9% right.

Your Self-confidence Will Get Boosted

We have all been in this place where we doubted ourselves. We doubted our personalities, our looks and even our social skills. But this amazing friend always reminds you of how great of a person you are, and you will believe them because if a guy tells you are beautiful, then it sounds more real!

You’ll Get a Chance to Know How Guys Think

Well, I can assure you that most guys are not as naive as they seem to be. Guys know how to pull off a good show, without us girls even realizing it. But thanks to my best friend, I have learnt to spot the fakes (Or at least still learning).

For guys, this is what having a girl best friend feels like:

Buying Gifts to Your Significant Other Gets Easier

They will give you their honest opinion, so no worries, you won’t be buying her an ugly necklace. Girls know what other girls might like, which makes things much easier for you.

You Understand the Psychology of Girls, or at least Try to

I do admit that girls are a little bit hard to understand, but having a girl as your best friend might make the process a little bit easier. You’ll be able to understand some of the weird acts and reactions of girls, thank your best friend for that.

You Get Free Fashion Advice

Some guys think that putting on jeans instead of sweatpants makes you the most fashionable person on the planet. Having a girl best friend will give you the opportunity to have free fashion advice without having to lose your dignity to a stranger.

The downside to both of you:

People Always Think You’re Dating

You two are so close that people start thinking you’re actually dating. At first you would play along with the rumors and just prank your friends, but it gets really annoying later on because it might get in the way of a new relationship.

Your Significant Other Gets Jealous of Them

You know every single thing about each other, and it annoys your SO a lot. No matter what they do, they still can’t reach that level of connection with you.

What is really amazing about this friendship is that both of you are extremely loyal to each other, probably because you know too much about each other. On a serious note, cherish this friendship because you are truly blessed.