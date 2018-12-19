Nile Ritz Carlton

Located in the heart of Cairo – between the Nile and the historic Tahrir Square –the Nile Ritz- Carlton is truly the luxury hotel that gives you the authentic Cairo experience. The hotel features panoramic views of the Nile Corniche and is only a stroll away from Qasr El-Nil Bridge and Cairo Opera House.

Other than the strategic location, the hotel provides the following:

– Nine restaurants and lounges including Italian cuisine at Vivo and NOX rooftop cocktail lounge.

– Hotel meeting and event spaces including the largest ballroom in downtown Cairo with the ability to host up to 1,500 guests.

– Lavish spa with signature treatments including a Cleopatra-inspired exfoliation and mud wrap and a massage incorporating sea salt and lavender.

– 24-hour fitness center with floor-to-ceiling windows, a terrace, modern equipment and personal training.

– Olympic-sized swimming pool with private luxury cabanas and light fare and cocktails from Aqua, the poolside bar.

– Guest rooms and suites with spacious layouts and floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the Nile River and the Egyptian Museum.

Cairo Marriott Hotel Omar Khayyam Casino

Located in the beautiful island of Zamalek with a view of our majestic Nile, the Cairo Marriott Hotel gives you a royal experience befitting the kings and queens of Egypt. Cairo’s Omar Khayyam Casino has enthralled visitors for over 25 years, with its palatial décor and exhilarating gaming tables and slot machines. An exciting evening awaits you here at the hotel.

With the authentic view and location, the hotel provides the following:

– Fifteen restaurants and lounges that will take you on a journey of cuisines from the English one at Harry’s Pub all the way to an American experience at Roy’s Country Kitchen

– A variety of 19 flexible event venues, covering more than 35,000 square feet with the ability to host up to 1000 guests.

– 24-hour fitness center with modern equipment and personal training.

– A luxurious swimming pool in the middle of the hotel’s royal buildings in addition to a children’s pool.

-Guest rooms and suites with spacious layouts and breathtaking views of the city, garden or the Nile.

Jw Marriott Cairo

The luxury JW Marriott Hotel Cairo offers a truly immersive experience, with five-star accommodation, award-winning service and a prime location in the city’s Heliopolis district. You’ll find everything you need here to relax and feel invigorated.

Beside the award-winning service and prime location, the hotel offers:

– The choice between 32 meeting rooms, covering more than 87,187 square – feet to host up to 2,262 guests.

– Twelve restaurants and lounges including the well-known JW’s that showcases perfectly prepared selections of Australian beef and other premium meats.

– Mandara Spa provides an oasis of tranquility amidst the energy of Cairo. Set within the heart of the luxury resort, the spa features a range of wellness treatments, designed to pamper and restore you.

– 24-hour fitness center with modern equipment and personal training.

– The luxury of an outdoor and an indoor swimming pool.

– Guest rooms and suites with spacious layouts and amazing views of the golf course.

Sheraton Cairo Hotel Casino

Only 601 m from the Cairo Opera House, Sheraton Cairo Hotel & Casino offers a seat on the west bank of the river Nile in unique adjoining towers and proudly stands tall as one of Cairo’s greatest landmarks. Don’t forget to try your luck at Blackjack or the slots in their dazzling casino.

Besides being a great landmark, the hotel offers:

-The choice between 15 meeting rooms, including two ballrooms, covering more than 4,165 square – feet to host up to 560 guests.

-Seven restaurants and lounges including Cairo’s premier, award-winning Carlo’s – Le Pacha 1901

-A wellness Center as the perfect retreat after a day of touring the city or a long conference, including a steam room, spacious sauna, Jacuzzi and massage rooms.

– 24-hour fitness center with modern equipment and personal training.

– A luxurious swimming pool and a children’s pool between the two great towers.

– Spacious rooms overlooking magnificent views of the city or the river Nile, truly a legendary landmark in the heart of Cairo.

Sheraton El Gouna

The Sheraton Miramar Resort offers peace and tranquility in the heart of El Gouna in Egypt. It is built along a sprawling beachfront, yet situated within walking distance of both Abu Tig Marina and the Downtown shopping and dining areas.

Other than the great location the hotel provides:

-Two spacious meeting areas covering more than 87,187 square – feet.

-The choice between 6 restaurants and bars including the international La Piscina / Waves Restaurant.

-The Sheraton’s Health Club comprises a well-equipped fitness center, where professional assistance is at hand if desired. The gym, sauna, and steam bath are free of charge for all in-house guests. Massage treatments are also on offer in the Planet spa.

– The hotel’s private beaches, equipped with sunbeds and umbrellas, border turquoise lagoons as well as the open sea. A bridge connects the private sea beach to Zeytouna Beach situated on its own island.

– Two swimming pools for adults and three for children.

– Cinderella Diving Center is a PADI diving center offering dive initiations, certifications, and fun dives for certified divers. Half day or full day snorkelling trips are available.

– A total of 339 rooms including Classic Rooms with lagoon or pool view, Deluxe Beach Front Rooms, Junior and Executive Suites, and a Palace Suite.