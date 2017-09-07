By: Donia Assar

Makeup is the perfect example of a universal language that all women use and understand easily. It has been around for at least 6000 years and has always been ever changing and developing. Even though there aren’t any huge differences between all the various brands, choosing the perfect product for your age bracket is the best way to start using makeup. Looking for the most age appropriate makeup products can help with many things; for starters there are specific colors that should only be used for a certain age bracket. Some products lack the ingredients that your skin craves at a certain stage.

So here we are cutting the chase and listing all the favorable products for our precious readers.

20s-30s

This is the beginning of the experimenting phase; it’s the perfect time in your life to try with all makeup.

Rimmel London Wake Me up Concealer: So simple, covers up blemishes and eliminates any under eye dark circles.

E.l.f Bronzer Palette: The perfect matte palette with shimmering finishes that still looks simple.

Anastasia’s DipBrow Pomade: The perfect filler for the eyebrows, giving them a thick look.

NARS Velvet Matte Lip Pencil: This was nominated the best of Sephora in 2017; it’s the perfect product for having satiny soft lips.

Sephora Eyeliner Electro-Glitter Eye Pencil: You can go simple or add glitter, whatever you feel like.

Two Faced Lash Injection: It’s not as bad as it sounds. It gives the perfect volume and curve, smudge free.

30s to 40s

This is the time where you’re supposed to stop experimenting because your skin is not as young as before.

CLINIQUE Lash Power Mascara Long -Wearing Formula: Long wear mascara that sticks for 24 hours lasting through rain, sweat, humidity and tears while also lengthening the lashes.

MAC Diva Lipstick: Matte lipstick that is the perfect shade for busy working women.

It Bye-Bye Under Eye Anti-Aging Concealer: As we age, those dark circles under our eyes begin to show even more and here’s the perfect concealer coming to the rescue.

Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner: Stay away from any liquid eyeliners because they cannot hide the sharp lines.

Laura Geller’s Brush ’n Brighten Blushers: Gives the perfect shimmer while still appearing as if it’s the natural skin colour.

40s and 50s

This is the stage where you should give your skin a break and use the simplest products.

Lancome Nude Miracle Liquid Foundation: At this stage, the skin dries up faster meaning that you should start using more liquids for your face.

Clinique Chubby Stick Cheek Color Balm: This is oil-free, and gives the skin a simple glow.

Glowbiotics Anti-Wrinkle Illuminating Eye Cream: It gives the face a nice glow while hiding the fine lines and wrinkles.

NovAge Ecollagen Wrinkle Smoothing Night Cream: Perfect for hydrating the skin and nourishing it while correcting wrinkles and refining tone.