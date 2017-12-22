Want to dress up and have some holly jolly time with your family and friends? Well Christmas is right around the corner, what better excuse have you got?! There’s a whole range of venues offering everything from buffets and gourmet dishes, to extravagant parties all with a twist of Christmas fun. Let’s snoop around for the best places to celebrate this Christmas in Cairo.

1. Christmas Dinner @DOS CAÑAS

On Christmas eve, gather the gang and go celebrate Christmas with a taste of Spain at the laid-back open air tapería Dos Cañas. Feliz Navidad!

Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/292233551285262/

2. Christmas Dinner @AEON Restaurant & Lounge

Jazz and Christmas, that’s one hell of a mix that you don’t want to miss out on! A Christmas dinner with the finest jazzy tunes and the exciting beats of DJ Bassem Filex dancing in the air will take place at AEON Restaurant & Lounge.

Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/310300489481108/

3. The Message Team Christmas Carols @The District

Seriously, what is Christmas without Christmas carols? How can we celebrate this holiday without singing Jingle Bells, & We Wish You A Merry Christmas? Go sing your heart out on the 23rd of December at the District Mall.

Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/150660192327865/

4. Christmas Wonderland @Nox

On Friday December 22nd, the Nile Ritz will bring Wonderland to town; DJ Ghandokly’s outstanding tunes, live sax and a belly dancing performance by Maya El Maghraby. Have I mentioned the panoramic view of the city?

Info: For a minimum charge of EGP 1,100+++ or 850+++ for Bouchon, from 9 PM – 3 AM.

5. Ice Cream fi December @Bardo Clubhouse

Ice cream fi December, Ice cream fi gleam! @Well, you can’t argue with Amr Diab. Bardo Clubhouse had an idea of celebrating Christmas while eating ice cream in December. They call it Bardo’s 90’s Christ-mess! Ice cream will be served all day, and Semsema will be there to cater. Yummy.

Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/2023663134580517/

6. Winter Wonderland @Cairo Jazz Club

There’s a brand new blues band in town just in time for Christmas eve, and it’s called the One Four Five! Covers of the Blues Brothers, Brian Setzer and BB King will be setting the house on fire.

7. OMAR’S CAFÉ @ Cairo Marriott

Want to dress up and have yourself a luxury Christmas dinner? Well, Cairo Marriott’s Omar Cafe is the place for you, pal. Treat yourself to a mouth-watering luscious Christmas dinner buffet for EGP 320++.