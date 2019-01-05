This one is for all the planning addicts out there! Some of us have a little planner inside impatiently waiting for the new year to start in order to get their hands on the new trendy planners for the year.
Don’t deny it, we know you spend all your money on those; just like us! For that reason, we decided to make you a list of all the amazing and efficient planners in Egypt, so buckle up if you don’t have yours yet:
1# Write Concept
IG: Write Concept.
Content: Weekly planner – Monthly planner – Notes – Yearly calendar – To do list (Hardcover)
Price: 300 EGP (Includes shipping)
2# Agendety
IG: Agendety
Content: Notes – Goals – Monthly spreads (Velvet material and variety of color options)
Price: 150 EGP
3# Space
IG: Space
Content: Daily Agenda (Hardcover, wired and cream paper) – Free pen – Bookmark – To do list – Wall planner – Stickers booklet
Price: 140-150 EGP
4# Mofakera Year Gift Box
IG: Mofkera
Content: Weekly Agenda/Planner – To do list – Year Planner – 4 Sticker sheets – 2 Coasters – Bookmark
Price: 145 EGP
5# Neuron
IG: Neuron
Content: Monthly Summaries – Summary of the year – Activity and savings tracker
Comes in creative and artistic designs
Price: 130 EGP
6# Nootah
IG: Nootah
Content: Yearly calendar – Goal setting – Mindfulness tips – Stickers – Weekly planner – Habit tracker (Colored papers, hardcover, bilingual)
Price: 100 EGP
7# The Notebook Coach
IG: The Notebook Coach
Content: Certified life coaching -Tips – Yearly planner
Price: 200 EGP
We hope you like this pretty collection and find it useful. Don’t hesitate to share with us which one you’re actually going to end up buying! And if you have more to add, let us know!