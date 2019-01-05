This one is for all the planning addicts out there! Some of us have a little planner inside impatiently waiting for the new year to start in order to get their hands on the new trendy planners for the year.

Don’t deny it, we know you spend all your money on those; just like us! For that reason, we decided to make you a list of all the amazing and efficient planners in Egypt, so buckle up if you don’t have yours yet:

1# Write Concept

IG: Write Concept.

Content: Weekly planner – Monthly planner – Notes – Yearly calendar – To do list (Hardcover)

Price: 300 EGP (Includes shipping)

2# Agendety

IG: Agendety

Content: Notes – Goals – Monthly spreads (Velvet material and variety of color options)

Price: 150 EGP

3# Space

IG: Space

Content: Daily Agenda (Hardcover, wired and cream paper) – Free pen – Bookmark – To do list – Wall planner – Stickers booklet

Price: 140-150 EGP

4# Mofakera Year Gift Box

IG: Mofkera

Content: Weekly Agenda/Planner – To do list – Year Planner – 4 Sticker sheets – 2 Coasters – Bookmark

Price: 145 EGP

5# Neuron

IG: Neuron

Content: Monthly Summaries – Summary of the year – Activity and savings tracker

Comes in creative and artistic designs

Price: 130 EGP

6# Nootah

IG: Nootah

Content: Yearly calendar – Goal setting – Mindfulness tips – Stickers – Weekly planner – Habit tracker (Colored papers, hardcover, bilingual)

Price: 100 EGP

7# The Notebook Coach

IG: The Notebook Coach

Content: Certified life coaching -Tips – Yearly planner

Price: 200 EGP

We hope you like this pretty collection and find it useful. Don’t hesitate to share with us which one you’re actually going to end up buying! And if you have more to add, let us know!