CAIRO, EGYPT January 17, 2018, Magda Abu Al-Saud, Marketing and Communications Manager at Hilton Cairo Zamalek Residences was honored as “Best Public Relations Manager” in Tourism and Hotels at Najm Al-Arab Festival in the annual referendum of 2017.
“This award is a great achievement that I’m very proud of, I look forward to more success with Hilton Zamalek” Said Magda Abu Al Soud Marketing and Communications Manager.
Home What's Hot Najm Al-Arab Festival Best Public Relations Manager 2017
Najm Al-Arab Festival Best Public Relations Manager 2017
CAIRO, EGYPT January 17, 2018, Magda Abu Al-Saud, Marketing and Communications Manager at Hilton Cairo Zamalek Residences was honored as “Best Public Relations Manager” in Tourism and Hotels at Najm Al-Arab Festival in the annual referendum of 2017.