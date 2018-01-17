CAIRO, EGYPT January 17, 2018, Magda Abu Al-Saud, Marketing and Communications Manager at Hilton Cairo Zamalek Residences was honored as “Best Public Relations Manager” in Tourism and Hotels at Najm Al-Arab Festival in the annual referendum of 2017.

“This award is a great achievement that I’m very proud of, I look forward to more success with Hilton Zamalek” Said Magda Abu Al Soud Marketing and Communications Manager.

