The animal activist and sex symbol of the 50s & 60s seems to think that slaughter of sheep in Eid for their meat is wrong but treating women like a piece of meat is just fine!

Just recently, 100 prominent French women signed a letter calling the #MeToo movement a “witch hunt” against men. “Rape is a crime but insistent or clumsy flirting is not, nor is gallantry a macho aggression,” the letter read, “men have been punished summarily, forced out of their jobs when all they did was touch someone’s knee or try to steal a kiss.”

Days later actress Brigitte Bardot decided to weigh in with her own thoughts. Rather than join the ranks, Bardot criticized the movement, condemning the women who have come forward to share their stories.

“The vast majority are being hypocritical and ridiculous,” she told the French magazine Paris Match, as translated by France 24.

Bardot, who is 83, noted that “lots of actresses try to play the tease with producers to get a role. And then, so we will talk about them, they say they were harassed . . . I was never the victim of sexual harassment. And I found it charming when men told me that I was beautiful or I had a nice little backside.”

This isn’t the first time Bardot has shared a controversial, harmful opinion. In the past, she has been fined five times for provoking discrimination and racial hatred against the Muslim community in France.

