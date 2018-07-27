On Friday July 27th, 2018 Egypt will be one of the lucky countries that have the chance to witness a full lunar eclipse, in other words, the blood moon. Different parts of the globe will also be sharing this unparalleled experience with us and we seriously can’t wait!

First, what is a lunar eclipse?

A lunar eclipse is one where the moon appears in darker colors as it passes through the Earth’s shadow. This time, the moon will be crossing over our mother Earth in a reddish color because of the total lunar eclipse.

Why you need to watch it..

This event is highly spoken of and people around the globe are anticipating it. Some are actually paying hundreds of dollars just to travel across the globe to be able to see it.

What is special about this eclipse is that it’s the longest full lunar eclipse of the century. Yes, there have been plenty of full lunar eclipses before, but this one is quite the bomb. This blood moon will last for 1 hour and 43 minutes and the total event will take as long as 4 hours. AMAZING, Right?!!!

One thing that makes it more amazing is that it is totally FREE! You don’t need to buy any kind of special equipment to be safe when watching it. All you have to do is go on a rooftop or maybe to the beach at Sahel and enjoy the event. The serenity will bring you back to life for sure!

And if you want to make the best of it then…

Go on a special date with your beloved one. Couples always whine about how everything is so boring, well this night surely won’t be just like any other night. If you arrange for a little picnic, then you got yourself a pretty amazing unforgettable date that is also quite affordable and romantic.

Promise us that you’ll watch this amazing blood moon and tell us all about your experience.