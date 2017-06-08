Ramadan is the month for commercials and new product launches. Companies compete to make the most memorable, witty and funny commercials. However, creativity doesn’t have to cost much, in fact, it doesn’t have to cost money at all. No need to get a lot of celebrities or use fancy locations. Why do any of that when you can just trendjack?

Trendjacking comes from the word trend and hijacking put together. So basically what the marketing team does is they see what are the top trending topics and they just use that to promote their product or service. Pretty clever, right?

Here are some of our favorite ones!

This photo was posted on El Shamadan’s page with this hilarious caption: !هو ظافر يجي أيه في حلاوة الشمعدان

This was posted by Twinkies. They played on the Arabic wording of “2alb abyad” because Twinkies have a white cream center. This is the caption they used: معلش ياأوفة .. المهم القلب الأبيض

And El Omda used Gamila from Le A3la Se3r, which is my personal favorite, to promote their food. What better way to promote food than to use Nelly Karim eating? They even used the fact that she was plotting revenge for their caption. Genius!

لازم تتغذي كويس وتفطري فطار مظبوط يرُم عضمك عشان تعرفي تنتقمي. إتعلمي من جميلة

And of course Todo would never let any trend slide without using it in some way to make fun of TV shows and Ramadan commercials. And they jumped on the bandwagon of Coca Cola’s commercial trying to figure out “meen el wa2ef fel tor2a”. Well, now you know. ولا فوفا ابن توحا، ولا ساسو ابن توتا.. أنا اللي واقف في الطرقة… مين عايزني؟؟