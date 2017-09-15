To any girl, the struggle of hair removal is real. Doesn’t every woman wonder how long will her skin be smooth for? How painful will it feel? How much time will it take? As there are a list of questions to consider, there is also a list of why Braun Silk-épil 9 Epilator is the solution to all those unanswered questions.

1. Less pain





It has a high frequency massage cap, which massages your skin while epilating for a less painful epilating experience. You can use the device under water as it is 100% waterproof- which makes the process easier and quicker!

2. No in-between days

It removes the smallest hairs of up to 0.5 mm, with up to 4 weeks of long-lasting smoothness. You will not have to wait a single day worrying about your fashion choices; you can be confident every day!

3. No mess

You won’t be spending hours cleaning up after yourself, or have to plan ahead for a catastrophe! Epilation is quick and convenient;you don’t need any preparations before or after it.

4. No chemicals

There is completely no harm to your skin from using Braun Silk-epil 9 epilator. It has absolutely no chemicals at all. If you are allergic to anything, you should not worry. It is suitable to sensitive skin in all body parts.

5. Exfoliation

Braun Silk-épil 9 now comes with the amazing SkinSpa set for that salon experience. The exfoliation brush will help you exfoliate before hair removal, opening up your pores and softening the skin for the smoothest results.

6. Not just an epilator

Braun Silk-épil 9 is not just an epilator; you can pamper your whole body with salon-smooth skin at home. Exfoliate, epilate, shave, trim and massage; different attachments will leave your skin hair-free and silky-smooth. You can use the deep massage pad and body brushes with an extensive range of exfoliating scrubs, moisturizing creams and massage oils depending on your skin needs.

Braun Silk-épil 9 is highly concerned with your ultimate beauty and comfort, providing women with all those options that were considered nightmares before!