Lonely Planet is a large travel guide website and app which offers great help for anyone looking for a new destination in the world to explore. In its annual list of the best destinations, regions and cities for 2019, Southern Nile Valley, Egypt topped the best value destinations list.

Luxor & Aswan

“The Nile south of Luxor is increasingly hemmed in by the Eastern Desert, its banks lined with grand, well-preserved Graeco-Roman temples at Esna, Edfu and Kom Ombo. And its lush fields punctuated by palm-backed villages. It’s the ideal place to sail through on a Nile boat.” That’s how they described the ancient city of Luxor.

The website went on to promote the land of the south, Aswan, because “On its shores is one of ancient Egypt’s most awesome structures: the Great Temple of Ramses II at Abu Simbel.”

This comes at a good time for tourism in Egypt which finally appears to be recovering after a couple of rough years, especially that we did not just make it to the list, we actually made it to the top!