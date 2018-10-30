Tourism Expert and Thomas Cook Egypt Agent Hossam El Shaer, has announced today that the global company’s trips to Egypt have increased this year alone by an impressive 40%.

El Shaer stressed that the country is working towards a huge tourism rate increase, adding that according to this year’s initial indicators, 10 million tourists will have visited Egypt in 2018.

He also confirmed that despite the big challenges Egypt is currently facing, particularly in the area of reviving tourism in the face of terrorism, the country’s goal remains to reach 14 million tourists in 2019 and 20 million in the year 2020. Huge numbers, right?

In a related context, following the decision to resume British Airline Easyjet’s flights to the Red Sea resort city of Hurghada, the city’s international airport received the first flight since 2015 on October 28th.

Easyjet Airlines had officially stopped all flights to Sharm El Sheikh and Hurghada back in November 2015, after a Russian 244 passenger plane was brought down by a bomb over Northern Sinai on October 31st of the same year.

Sunday’s flight reportedly came from Milan, Italy. It’s worth mentioning that Italian citizens are regular travelers to Egypt’s Red Sea resorts, especially via low cost airlines, such as Easyjet. Meaning that this specific airline operating again in those cities is just wonderful news for us!

Looks like the country’s tourism is rapidly getting back on track, and honestly there couldn’t be better news for Egypt. Let’s wait and see what happens by 2020!

Sources: Youm7

Egypt Independent