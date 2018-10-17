According to NBC, an Egyptian man was found dead, floating in the ocean off Mission Beach, San Diego last week. Homicide investigations are still underway to try and determine the cause of death.

Police Investigations

The San Diego Police Department said that the body was first spotted by a fisherman 2.5 miles offshore near Santa Clara Place in Mission beach on Wednesday October 10th. The fisherman first saw seagulls gathered about 2.5 miles out in the ocean. He then discovered the body as he got a little closer and immediately called the lifeguards.

After further investigations to determine the identity of the body it has been identified as Abdelkader Elshayeb, of Egypt. Elshayeb was only wearing board shorts. His body was found floating in the ocean with a chain, less than half an inch thick, wrapped around his waist.

The police later said that even though the chain is concerning, it is not an industrial one. They further added that there were no signs of trauma on the body. However, the SDPD Homicide Unit is currently investigating the case as a suspicious death.