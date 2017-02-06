This morning, Facebook was bombarded with posts about an incident that took place in Keif Restaurant/Cafe in El Nozha Street, that resulted in the death of a customer.

The story goes that after the match last night, the restaurant locked its doors while the customers were still inside and asked everyone to pay before they reopen the doors. One of the customers, Mahmoud Bayoumi, who was there with his partner, objected the way the staff were treating the customers. This resulted in a heated debate between Bayoumi and the staff members and it escalated quickly until the security hit Bayoumi on the back with a chair and stabbed him in the gut with a knife. It has been claimed that Keif’s manager is trying to make it look like a fighting accident that occurred in the street and that they had nothing to do with it.

The internet post is on it’s way to become viral on Facebook, as a lot of people have been sharing and re-sharing the incident using the hashtags #مات_الولد,#كافيه_كيف_بلطجية,#قاطوا_كافيه_كيف and #اخرجوا_من_مصر_آمنين.