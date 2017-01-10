Beautiful Sherihan might have been off the screens for a while but it’s safe to say that she has never been forgotten. Luckily for all of you “Butterfly” fans though, Sherihan made quite a comeback in El-Adl Group’s party yesterday, which was held in honor of her return to the screens and the world of art, she had been absent from the last 15 years.

In a press conference held by el Adl Group, in Marriott zamalek hotel, ‘the butterfly’ Sherihan, gave an emotional speech where she cried her eyes out and thanked her fans, the media and her fellow celebrities who made it a point of attending the party saying, “All I wish for, at that moment, is to rip my heart out so that they can see for yourselves what I am feeling”. She added, ” I am in awe of all the movies I starred in because they made me into the accomplished actress I am now, ” Sherihan also expressed her appreciation towards everyone who supported her and told everyone that “My illness only made me come back stronger.”

The conference definitely got a lot of attention and witnessed a huge turnout of celebrities among which were Nabila Ebeid, Elham Chahine, Soheir Ramzy, Dalia El-Beheiry, Rashwan Tawfeek, Gamal Soliman, Dalia El-Beheiry and the belly dancer Dina.

We couldn’t be happier for Sherihan for this brave step and we hope you are as excited as we are for her comeback! Don’t forget to watch her emotional speech below!