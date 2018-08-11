Security forces in Qalyubiya thwarted an attempt to blow up the Virgin Mary Church in Mostorod area. The terrorist wore an explosive belt, aiming to blow up the church during the celebrations taking place there.

It has been reported that the only loss of life during the incident was that of the terrorist, and no other casualties have been reported thus far.

According to sources, the terrorist was dealt with 200 meters away from the church. The sources also added that the security services moved and imposed a cordon security in the vicinity of the incident. Explosive experts and investigators are continuing to search the area.

It is noteworthy that the church has been witnessing the celebrations of the birth of Mary from August 7th to August 21st.