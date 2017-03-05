Will Smith, Hollywood’s star arrived today in Cairo at dawn with his family. The family came in their private plane from Morocco, where they plan on visiting a lot of attractions. They will do some sightseeing and visiting archeological sites all over Egypt.

After arriving at Cairo’s airport, Smith took a lot of pictures with his fans where he informed them that his next step would be visiting the Giza Pyramids and Sphinx.

We are hopeful that having Will Smith in Egypt will have a an impact on future tourism to Egypt after it was severely hit in the aftermath of the 2011 revolution. His visit will hopefully encourage more foreigners to visit Egypt.