On February 19, the British Ambassador to Egypt, John Casson, hosted The TriFactory to celebrate the success of the 2nd Aswan42 – The Magdi Yacoub Heart Foundation Marathon, as part of the embassy’s ‘Inspire Egypt’ campaign. Among the event’s distinguished guests were Sir Magdi Yacoub, Lord Colin Low of the UK Parliament and The TriFactory’s partners who were all present to witness the final donation presented to the Magdi Yacoub Heart Foundation, worth LE 350,000. The donation presented is a culmination of the Aswan42 ticket sales. The running event, which took place on February 2, brought together more than 850 athletes representing 21 different nationalities

