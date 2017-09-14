Miss Eco Egypt beauty pageant kicked off a couple of days back but has finally revealed the names of the 16 participants that were selected out of 300 candidates to compete in the contest. The contest doesn’t only focus on outer beauty, but also on inner beauty which matters the most. Miss Eco Egypt supports our ecosystem and tourism in Egypt, and the winner will participate in Miss Eco International next April in Mauritius.

Watch the video of the candidates’ selection process:

Here are some pictures of the 16 participating ‘Misses’ together:

On the other hand, Heidy Karam, the famous Egyptian actress; Mahmoud Morshed, makeup artist; and stylist Eman El Khamesy, will be joining the jury panel.

As Miss Eco Egypt biography on Facebook reads: “We believe in beauty. Beauty means being confident in our own skin and inspiring others to do so. Beauty means appreciating the beauty of our mother earth and taking care of it wisely. Beauty means spreading love.”

